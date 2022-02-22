Toroso Investments LLC Invests $710,000 in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 271.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 117,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,259 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 99,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. bought 50,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GNW opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $4.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.99.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

