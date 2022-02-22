Toroso Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the third quarter worth $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

CMI stock opened at $218.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.38 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

