Torstar (TSE:TS.B) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.41

Torstar Corporation (TSE:TS.B) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$19.41 and traded as low as C$0.73. Torstar shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 19,112 shares.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$18.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of C$60.19 million and a P/E ratio of -0.89.
About Torstar (TSE:TS.B)
Featured Stories
- The Purely Technical Reason To Buy Kraft-Heinz Now
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Torstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.