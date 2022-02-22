TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 301 Shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 7.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its stake in OptimizeRx by 8.8% in the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $787,801.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,131 shares of company stock worth $2,642,212 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

OPRX opened at $43.96 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $37.85 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The company has a market capitalization of $781.17 million, a PE ratio of 314.00 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.13.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

