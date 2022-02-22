TownSquare Capital LLC Buys 2,810 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 119.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,168 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,445,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,209,000 after buying an additional 265,287 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 0.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,216,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,776,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,153,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,332 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,670,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Trex news, Director Michael F. Golden sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $640,276.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $85.42 on Tuesday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $140.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.58.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

