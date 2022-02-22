TownSquare Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TownSquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,746 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Intel by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,794,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $580,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379,319 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,897,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214,436 shares during the period. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $53.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday. Northland Securities upgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $45.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.78.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

