TownSquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 10,908 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HIMX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Himax Technologies during the second quarter worth about $283,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Himax Technologies by 177.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 28,749 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Himax Technologies by 857.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 853,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 764,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Himax Technologies by 17.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 116,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.08.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

