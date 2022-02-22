TownSquare Capital LLC Has $595,000 Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

TownSquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,587,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.04. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.10 and a 12 month high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

