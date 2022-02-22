TownSquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Heska were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HSKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Heska by 93.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 341.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 56,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $470,032,000 after buying an additional 53,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Heska by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,108,000 after buying an additional 44,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

HSKA stock opened at $126.48 on Tuesday. Heska Co. has a twelve month low of $122.82 and a twelve month high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 8.21, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 665.72 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.94.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Heska in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.17.

About Heska

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

