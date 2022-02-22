TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $396,000 in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Ellington Financial by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

EFC stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 66.69, a quick ratio of 66.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

