TownSquare Capital LLC Invests $403,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 137.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.53 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day moving average of $108.88.

