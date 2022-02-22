Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $26,000. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.33.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 6,659 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.64, for a total transaction of $1,449,264.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO stock opened at $214.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $148.43 and a 1 year high of $239.86. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

