Tracy A. Atkinson Sells 5,340 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stock

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $499,984.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,861,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,122,531. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.70.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

