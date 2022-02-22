Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.48. Transocean shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 248,113 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,128 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 23,047 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

