Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $3.35

Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.48. Transocean shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 248,113 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 3.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)
Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.
