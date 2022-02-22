TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.68 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.84 to $4.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.80.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock traded down $5.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.22. 24,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,432. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $83.11 and a 52 week high of $125.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.