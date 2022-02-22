Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Declares GBX 2.62 Dividend

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 327.72 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Tristel has a 1 year low of GBX 317.68 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £154.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78.

Get Tristel alerts:

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.