Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) Declares GBX 2.62 Dividend

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2022

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL) declared a dividend on Monday, February 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.62 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:TSTL opened at GBX 327.72 ($4.46) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 439.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. Tristel has a 1 year low of GBX 317.68 ($4.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 810 ($11.02). The stock has a market capitalization of £154.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.78.

Tristel Company Profile

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products under the Tristel brand; surface cleaning and disinfection products used in areas, such as hospitals, rescue vehicles, care homes, hospices, dentists, and GP surgeries under the Cache brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Tristel (LON:TSTL)

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.