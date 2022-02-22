TrueDeck (TDP) Price Hits $0.0023

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $70,520.22 and approximately $15,163.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00036979 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.01 or 0.00108824 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

