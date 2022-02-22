Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $77.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.05. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -97.09 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total transaction of $362,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $115,764.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,022 shares of company stock worth $6,317,481. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trupanion by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 231,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,602,000 after acquiring an additional 67,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 37,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

