Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Decreases Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 62.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 33,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,355 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 256,635 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in EchoStar in the 3rd quarter worth $782,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,103,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,146,000 after buying an additional 86,627 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 228,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $21.32 and a 12 month high of $30.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

