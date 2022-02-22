Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 1,031 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 632,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $255,784,000 after purchasing an additional 607,494 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,144,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $308.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $398.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

