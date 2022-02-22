Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,803 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

DIN stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.

DIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.