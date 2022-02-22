Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 10,803 Shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 51.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,803 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $67,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 40.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.
DIN stock opened at $80.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70.
About Dine Brands Global
Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.
