Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,148,358,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,845,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,573,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,045,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,261,000. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Shares of HOOD opened at $11.81 on Tuesday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.58.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.15). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 203.09% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.64 million. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $266,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 435,271 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,611.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.62.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.