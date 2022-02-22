Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Posts Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

NYSE:TPB traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.99. 331,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,198. The company has a market cap of $603.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands has a 1 year low of $31.76 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 88.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the third quarter worth about $303,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 414.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TPB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.