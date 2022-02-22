Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.70

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.70, but opened at $5.44. Tuya shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 7,755 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TUYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.74.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tuya by 2,428.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,962,000 after buying an additional 4,143,367 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Tuya by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 4,174,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,866,000 after buying an additional 1,054,373 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in Tuya by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,053,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after buying an additional 1,976,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Tuya by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,853,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after buying an additional 33,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

