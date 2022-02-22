Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,865,000 after buying an additional 145,540 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 24.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,824,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,254,000 after purchasing an additional 360,112 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.44.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

