Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.
Shares of PSFE opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $17.96.
Paysafe Profile
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.
