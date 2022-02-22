Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Shares in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 379.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Paysafe during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of PSFE opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Paysafe Limited has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $17.96.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSFE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cowen raised Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paysafe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.08.

Paysafe Profile

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.