Twinbeech Capital LP Buys New Shares in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,339,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,239,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,904,000 after purchasing an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,949 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 31.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 3.3% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT opened at $41.28 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.71 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

