Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New Investment in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in NorthWestern by 28.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $165,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 14.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NWE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

