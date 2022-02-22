Twinbeech Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,231 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 34.9% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 183,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.13.

STNG stock opened at $15.69 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $24.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $915.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.21%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

