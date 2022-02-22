Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 14,363 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Twinbeech Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,363 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EHC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1,313.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 71,152 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 433.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 37,090 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Encompass Health by 5.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,929,000 after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 46.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 11.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $65.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.21. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

