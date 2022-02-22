Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 44,400 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 375,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $14,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

PLAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.64.

Shares of PLAY opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, with a total value of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.