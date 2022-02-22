Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $14.22 Million Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 112,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $14,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth $105,866,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,902 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter worth $75,775,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,809,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,387,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,056 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMH. KeyCorp began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.03.

AMH stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

