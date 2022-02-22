Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 672,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Rambus were worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the first quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 106.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 10,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $270,057.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RMBS opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.24. Rambus Inc. has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.56.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.32). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RMBS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

