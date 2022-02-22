Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.39% of Resideo Technologies worth $13,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies during the third quarter valued at $96,706,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,155,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after purchasing an additional 581,085 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 601,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,918,000 after purchasing an additional 367,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REZI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of NYSE:REZI opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 2.50.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

