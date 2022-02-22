Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 10,200 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,983,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.77% of Party City Holdco worth $14,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 11.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,012,000 after acquiring an additional 56,704 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 142,884 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 968,700.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the second quarter worth approximately $9,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

PRTY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Party City Holdco Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The company has a market capitalization of $501.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 3.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.33.

In related news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 227,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $1,470,290.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 1,138,483 shares of company stock worth $6,616,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

