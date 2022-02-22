Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its stake in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 41.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 178,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $14,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,036,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 992,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,784,000 after buying an additional 185,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.23.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.06 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.94. LivePerson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.28.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.