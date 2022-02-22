Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 385,696 Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 1,516.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,696 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ternium were worth $17,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Ternium by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

NYSE TX opened at $37.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.97. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ternium in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.