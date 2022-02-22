Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,346,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,898 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $14,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 25,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 42,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 132,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. B2Gold’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.75 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.16.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

