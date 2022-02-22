Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 2,545,828 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 340.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $18,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HL. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,531 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

NYSE:HL opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.0063 dividend. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -18.75%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

