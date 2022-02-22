Two Sigma Investments LP Has $18.77 Million Holdings in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,096 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Beam Therapeutics were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEAM stock opened at $67.02 on Tuesday. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.34 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.84.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 25,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $2,151,161.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

