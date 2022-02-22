Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $16,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth $55,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter worth about $96,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $186,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

