Two Sigma Investments LP Takes Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total value of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $419.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $354.17 and a 1 year high of $465.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.80.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

