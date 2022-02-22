Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 564,150 shares during the period. Deer Park Road Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,149,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,373 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,477,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 299,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

