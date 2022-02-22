Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Two Sigma Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 28.6% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $55.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average is $53.90.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

