Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,575 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the third quarter worth $91,353,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,396,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 79.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,464,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,629,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,919,000 after buying an additional 952,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $190,147.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,220 shares of company stock worth $1,321,449 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $34.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

JNPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Juniper Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

