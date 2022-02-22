Two Sigma Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 48.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter valued at $2,352,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 14.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 31,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.26, for a total transaction of $3,487,778.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.86.

Shares of AWI stock opened at $94.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.60. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

