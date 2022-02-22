Two Sigma Securities LLC Sells 26,187 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Two Sigma Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,187 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 75,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

