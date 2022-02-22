Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes $262,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,319,000 after buying an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,438,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,132,000 after buying an additional 176,490 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,072,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,821,000 after purchasing an additional 154,866 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,036,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,158,000 after purchasing an additional 80,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,750,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,210,000 after purchasing an additional 79,516 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOAT opened at $72.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $78.43.

