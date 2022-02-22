Two Sigma Securities LLC Takes Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after acquiring an additional 384,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of NIO by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,371 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of NIO by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,135,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,515 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIO by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,987,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,754,000 after acquiring an additional 675,666 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $19.31 and a one year high of $56.04.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.