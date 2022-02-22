Tycoon Price Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days (TYC)

Tycoon (CURRENCY:TYC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One Tycoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0296 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tycoon has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. Tycoon has a total market cap of $2.33 million and approximately $146,045.00 worth of Tycoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tycoon Profile

Tycoon is a coin. Tycoon’s total supply is 134,815,560 coins and its circulating supply is 78,815,560 coins. Tycoon’s official Twitter account is @tycoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Tycoon serves as an interface between professional traders and end-users. All activities of the traders are monitored via a secured API connection in real-time and can be copied to a follower's portfolio automatically. Each user manages his own investments at his preferred exchange, being able to access his portfolio at any time. “

